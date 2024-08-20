‘Poshana Aarogya Jatara’ to be launched on Aug 22

The Women and Child Welfare department to launch 'Poshana Aarogya Jatara' on a pilot basis in Karimnagar and expand to other areas if successful.

Karimnagar: In order to educate rural women about health, hygiene and nutritious food, the Women and Child Welfare department has come up with the ‘Poshana Aarogya Jatara’ programme.

Besides conducting meetings in mandal headquarters, women will be educated about the measures to be taken for good health, maintaining localities clean and benefits from consuming nutritious food. The Women and Child Welfare department in coordination with Medical and Health, IKP and Panchayat Raj departments will implement the programme. To be taken up with the assistance of UNICEF, Poshana Aarogya Jatara will be implemented on a pilot basis in Karimnagar and expanded to other areas if successful.

The programme will be launched in the Anganwadi Centre in Manakondur mandal headquarters on August 22. Collector Pamela Satpathy, who inspected arrangements for the launch of the programme, also conducted a review meeting with officials.

She said meetings would be conducted in all mandal headquarters along with women, children and pregnant women. Health department officials will examine whether the pregnant women and children were given vaccines. Besides identifying anemia patients, participants will be educated about seasonal diseases, necessary tests for pregnant women, deworming and others.

A medical camp will also be conducted to provide treatment by conducting medical examinations to participants. ASHA workers, ANMs and Supervisors will establish stalls and educate participants. Women and Child Welfare department and MEPMA officials will supply nutritious food to women and children suffering from anemia. To increase activeness among women, different types of competitions and dance programmes will be conducted. They would also be educated about women empowerment.

Panachayat Raj department officials will educate women about greenery, maintain localities a clean, and avoid drinking contaminated water.