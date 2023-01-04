Posters offering reward on missing chit fund owner appear in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Jagtial: Flex posters of an unregistered chit fund owner, Gandla Venkanna, who allegedly fled after duping people, appeared in Jagtial town on Wednesday. The posters, put up reportedly by the chit fund victims, also offered a Rs.3 lakh reward to those who gave information on the whereabouts of Venkanna.

A resident of Govindpalli chowk in Jagtial town, Venkanna was reportedly running private chits besides a real-estate business for a long time. He allegedly did not clear dues to his customers, and after many people approached him for money, he promised them to clear all dues on December 28 and 29. However, he went missing with his house found locked. His mobile phone was also switched off.

It was after this that the posters appeared at the old and new bus stands, Gollapalli road, TSRTC depot and Govindpalli chowk areas. Victims alleged that he had duped people of about Rs.3 crore.