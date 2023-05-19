‘Positive outcomes of Jal Shakti Abhiyan initiatives evident in Jangaon’

The team lead by Chief Nodal Officer of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, K Manicka Raj and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in enhancing the groundwater level

Jal Shakti Abhiyan Chief Nodal Officer K Manica Raj at a meeting at collectorate in Jangaon on Friday

Jangaon: A central team of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan has appreciated the efforts and success of the State Government in improving groundwater levels in Jangaon district, The team lead by Chief Nodal Officer of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, K Manicka Raj and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in enhancing the groundwater level.

During the visit, the team inspected various initiatives implemented in the district, including farm ponds, ponds, check dams, diversion of rain water from government buildings to sump pits, percolation tanks, the Amrit Sarovara scheme, water-based agriculture, horticulture, drip irrigation, and water management systems.

District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah and Additional Collector Praful Desai, who received the team, apprised them of the measures undertaken to augment water resources.

Manica Raju, who is the Joint Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), urged the officials to effectively utilize these schemes to raise the ground water level for the benefit of farmers. DRDO PD Ram Reddy, DAO Vinod Kumar, Horticulture official Latha, and other officials accompanied the team during the field inspection.

