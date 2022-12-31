Poster announcing Natural Star Nani’s next film, #Nani30, unveiled

The actor, who has been attempting unique stories so far, has announced his milestone 30th project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani is one rare actor who has a fan base among family audiences as well as the masses. His ongoing film ‘Dasara’ is going to present him in a never-seen-before mass character. The actor, who has been attempting unique stories so far, has announced his milestone 30th project.

#Nani30 marks Production No 1 of Vyra Entertainments. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), with his friends Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS started this banner with their passion and vision to make good content movies and make a difference with their story-telling on the big screen.

The trio, who is into various ventures, has always been interested in movies since childhood. They have set up multiple projects in the pipeline with their first to be Nani’s 30th film and said that they are thankful to Nani for the opportunity given to them.

With Nani on board to play the lead role, this surely is going to be a distinctive film. The world of #Nani30 has been unveiled on January 1 at 4:05 pm.

In this black-and-white poster, Nani can be seen sitting on a chair and browsing on his phone. The director and other important details of #Nani30 will be revealed on the New Year’s Day.