Poster-making, poetry writing competition held in Mancherial

Officials believe the program would help create environmental awareness among the students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 05:18 PM

Students prepare their posters

Mancherial: A day-long poster-making and poetry writing competition was held for students in the District Science Centre to mark national environment day here on Friday. District Educational Officer S Yadaiah was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadaiah opined that the responsibility of protecting the environment was on the students. He advised the students to plant saplings around their homes to prevent air pollution and extend their cooperation to reduce global warming. He urged them to keep the premises tidy.

District Science Officer S Madhu Babu, who participated in the event, said that the programme would help create awareness among the students over adverse impacts of global warming and air pollution. He hoped that the participants would be able to do their bit for protection of mother nature in future. He was all praise for them for coming forward to participate in the event.

K Preethi Kumar, a Class IX student from Zilla Parishad Secondary School-Devapur won the first prize, while B Shravya belonging to Class IX at a school in Venkatraopet to bagged the second prize and third prize was given G Divya of another school at Theegalpahad in Srirarampur in poster making.

V Hasini, a Grade IX student of ZPSS in Jenda Venkatapur in Nennal mandal, N Sahitha of Class IX at Telangana Model School-Mancherial and Class IX student Sai Spandana from ZPSS in Donabanda of Hajipur mandal got the first, second and third prizes in poetry writing respectively.