HCA’s domestic season starts from July 8

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced at their apex council meeting on Sunday at Uppal Stadium that the domestic season will begin from July 8.

Speaking at the event, HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao emphasised the development of cricket in Telangana. He mentioned that discussions with the government to secure land for a new international stadium would commence soon. Additionally, he noted that former pacer Venkatesh Prasad is being considered to head HCA cricket operations.

He also mentioned plans to build stadiums in two or three district centres and to invite tenders for a turf wicket at Mahabubnagar stadium and fencing for Nizamabad stadium.

Moreover, he stated that a committee has been established to address the payment of pending bills. The committee will include a member from the Apex Council, a representative from the AG, and a lawyer and they will investigate and process the payments.