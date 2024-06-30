Four-day-long state-level badminton competition ends in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 06:20 PM

Additional Collector Motilal joins winners of the badminton competition in taking a photograph in Mancherial on Sunday.

Mancherial: The four-day-long senior men and women badminton competition concluded in Mancherial on Sunday. The event was hosted by erstwhile Adilabad district Badminton Association.

K Lokesh Reddy from Hyderabad was the winner of the men’s single category, while K Shreshta of Hyderabad emerged victorious in the women’s single event. Varshita Reddy and Vignesh were winners of the men’s double competition. A Abhilasha and Devineni Laxmi Ridhima clinched the title of women’s double segment. K Sathwik Reddy and Vaishnavi Khadkekar bagged the mixed doubles title.

Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal, who was chief guest of the event, accompanied by SCCL Srirampur Area general manager Sanjeeva Reddy handed over prizes to winners and runners-up. Motilal said that both victory and defeat were part of a game. He was all praise for the association for hosting the competition in the heart of Mancherial.

Organisers said that both winners and runners would participate in south-zone and national level competition. A total of 224 players from several parts of the district, coaches, umpires and physical directors took part in the competition.

The association general secretary P Sudhakar, vice presidents Baskarla Vasu and Banda Meena Reddy, treasurer K Satyapal Reddy, joint secretaries Ramesh Reddy and K Madhu and many others were present.