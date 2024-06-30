Watch: Tension at Gandhi Hospital as NSUI wing arrives to meet Motilal Naik

On learning about the visit of Balmoori Venkat, Congress leader Manavatha Roy and Riyaz, a large number of unemployed youth gathered at the hospital and stopped them from entering.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 12:15 AM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Gandhi Hospital on Sunday night when activists of NSUI, a Congress party’s student wing, led by MLC Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao arrived at the hospital to meet Motilal Naik, an OU student on hunger strike.

They protested demanded the government to immediately respond to their issues and charged the Congress government that it had betrayed them after making several promises including increasing Group – II and III posts during the State assembly elections.

Demanding the Congress government to fulfill its assurances, Naik has been on hunger strike at the hospital for the last seven days.

With Naik’s health deteriorating on Sunday, MLC Balmoori Venkat along with NSUI and Congress leaders visited the hospital. However, the unemployed youth objected to their entry and wanted them to go back. Heated arguments were exchanged between two groups and one OU student was reportedly roughed up by NSUI leaders. Police swung into action and defused the situation.

The unemployed youth have been demanding the Congress government to fulfill its assurances including selection of candidates for Group – I Main exam in 1:100 ratio and increasing Group -I and II posts besides postponing the exams till December.

They also wanted the State government to issue a mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher posts and revocation of GO 46.

The unemployed youth and government job aspirants across the State have been gathering at the hospital and staging protests. Leaders from BRS have met Naik and assured that they would demand the government to fulfill the assurances given to them.