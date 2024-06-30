Union Minister Piyush Goyal calls on CM Revanth in Hyderabad

After the Chief Minister extended an invitation, the Union Minister visited his house and discussed a few issues related to the State's development.

30 June 2024

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here late on Sunday evening.

The Union Minister was in the city to participate in different programmes. After the Chief Minister extended an invitation, the Union Minister visited his house and discussed a few issues related to the State's development.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and the Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy were also present on the occasion.