Potato prices skyrocket in Hyderabad

Traders attribute sharp rise in prices to shortage in arrivals as extensive damage was caused to crops due to recent rains

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Hit by the recent heavy rains resulting in short supplies, potatoes have suddenly turned costly in the city. The price of potatoes in the retail stores in the city have almost doubled and have risen sharply even in the Rythu Bazaars in the last few days. From being sold at less than Rs 30 per kg in the retail stores a few days ago, now consumers are forced to shell out anywhere between Rs 50 to Rs 60 for a kg of potatoes. In the Rythu Bazaars too, the sellers for a kg of potatoes are charging Rs 45.

Traders attributed the sharp rise in potato prices to shortage in arrivals as extensive damage was caused to the crops by the heavy rains. The supplies to the city have been affected forcing many traders to hike the prices across all vegetable markets, a trader said.

According to the traders, the present price of potatoes is the highest in the last several years. “This is not a season for potatoes and we need to depend on other States for the supply. The lockdown followed by torrential rains have hit supply of potatoes from parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Agra,” said J Shekhar, a trader.

P Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Model Rythu Bazar, said the prices could drop once local potatoes start arriving to city markets. “We receive local potatoes during November and December mostly from Medak and some parts of Rangareddy,” he said. At present, Erragadda Rythu Bazaar is receiving 40 quintals to 50 quintals of potatoes every day, Ramesh said adding that prices were too high compared to last year as the crop quantity came down in a big way in the fields.

On the other hand, the prices of other essential vegetables like tomatoes and green chillies have started to come down. One kg tomatoes, which were available for around Rs 40 a month back, is now being sold for Rs 20 a kg across Rythu Bazaars.

Similarly, green chilies, which were sold for over Rs 50 a kg in October are now costing Rs 35 a kg, while lady fingers, brinjal and donda were available for Rs 40, Rs 40 and Rs 35 kg respectively. Meanwhile, onions are available for Rs 54 a kg in Rythu Bazaars. A week back, they were sold here for around Rs 80 to Rs 90 a kg following supply crunch from Maharashtra and Karnataka as rains have badly damaged the onion crops.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .