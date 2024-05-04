Power consumption in Greater Hyderabad to touch 90 MU, says Farooqui

Greater Hyderabad recorded the highest consumption of 89.71 million units on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 06:53 PM

In view of the increase in demand in electricity, there has been frequent power tripping. A worker repairs a faulty electric pole.Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: In the wake of surge in power demand in the Greater Hyderabad limits due to the hot weather, Southern Power Distribution Company Of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman & Managing Director Musharraf Ali Farooqui had asked officials to take measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply as the consumption was expected to exceed 90 million units by May end.

Farooqui, who held a review meeting with Chief General Managers, Superintending Engineers and Divisional Engineers on Saturday, said Greater Hyderabad recorded the highest consumption of 89.71 million units on Friday, which was 53.7 percent higher than last year’s consumption of 58.34 million units. The city had already recorded the peak demand of 4214 MW this season and that it was likely to go up in the coming days, he said.

Asking the technical team to be on high alert, the CMD directed the officials to depute an engineer in every 11 KV feeder on a shift basis to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city. “We have 300 engineers at the headquarters and all of them, including those working in other circles and zonal offices, have been put on operational duties,”he said.

Stating that 4353 additional distribution transformers had already been installed across the city in view of summer demand, he said another 250 distribution transformers have been made available at field level offices to ensure uninterrupted power supply.