No power shortage, insists Bhatti Vikramarka

The Deputy Chief Minister claimed that in the last two days, the peak demand crossed over 4000 MW and the consumption crossed over 90 million units.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 06:15 PM

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: With temperatures crossing over 45 degree Celsius across Telangana, the peak demand and consumption has increased by 52.9 percent in the last one week in the State.

According to Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in the last one week the average peak demand in the State stood at 10,799 MW, whereas it was 7,062 MW during the same period in May last year. Similarly, the average consumption also increased from 157.9 million units to 226.62 million units, registering an increase of 43.5 percent, he said.

Stating that the Greater Hyderabad region saw an increase of 47.6 percent during the first week of May, he said the average demand touched 4177 MW against 2830 MW during the same period last year. The average consumption in the city also increased from 57.5 million units to 88 million units, registering an increase of 53 percent, he informed.

Hitting out at opposition for targeting the government on the issue of power supply, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed that in the last two days, the peak demand crossed over 4000 MW and the consumption crossed over 90 million units. The average overnight demand touched 4059 MW per hour which was almost 300 percent higher than last year, he said.

“Despite an increase in power demand in the State, the electricity staff have been working hard to meet the demand and maintain the supply. Whereas, the opposition instead of appreciating the efforts of the power staff are criticising them. This is a very sad state of affairs,” he said.