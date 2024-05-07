TSSPDCL issues alert amid gusty winds, rains

The alert highlighted the potential danger posed by electric wires that may fall to the ground due to gusty winds. TSSPDCL urged individuals not to touch any electric wires that are on the ground.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 06:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Tuesday issued a safety alert urging residents and electricity consumers to be cautious due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

Additionally, the alert advised residents to immediately notify TSSPDCL employees or officers if they notice any power poles that are down.

It also urged residents to not pick up fallen branches from trees that may have entangled with power lines, as this could lead to further hazards.