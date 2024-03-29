Power consumption in Greater Hyderabad clocked 79.48 MU on Mar 28, likely to touch 90 MU

Last year the power consumption touched 79.33 MU on May 19, whereas this year it crossed 79 MU in March itself, indicating that the power demand may increase in the coming days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 03:05 PM

Hyderabad: Soaring temperatures across the State have pushed electricity demand to a record 79.48 million units in the Greater Hyderabad region on Thursday, March 28. Last year the power consumption touched 79.33 MU on May 19, whereas this year it crossed 79 MU in March itself, indicating that the power demand may increase in the coming days. The highest power consumption recorded last year during the month of March was 67.97 MU.

According to Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) officials, average power consumption during March last year in Greater Hyderabad was 57.84 million units, whereas this year the average power consumption was over 70.96 MU. An increase of about 22.7 percent has been recorded during the current month, the officials added.

Stating that due to availability of sufficient electricity and continuous supply, electricity consumption was increasing in the Greater Hyderabad limits, the officials said, adding that the power consumption was likely to touch 90 MU in the coming days. Additional lines, transformers and other necessary arrangements had been made to meet the growing demand, the officials said.

Meanwhile, TSSPDCL C&MD Musharraf Ali Faruqui is holding review meetings with senior officials of the Discoms on a daily basis to monitor the power supply, demand, power outages, and staff attendance. In addition to this, he is even conducting surprise visits to areas where people are facing power outages.

The CMD has also directed the officers of all departments to be on duty till 9 pm every day. He has also asked the CGM and SE to visit slums and colonies once a week to know about the power situation in those areas.