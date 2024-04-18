Record peak power demand: Greater Hyderabad touches 4000 MW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: The peak power demand in the Greater Hyderabad on Thursday touched a record 4000 megawatts, an increase of 20 percent compared to the demand in the last three years.

The peak demand of 3756 MW was recorded on May 19 last year and 3832 MW was recorded on April 1 this year surpassing the record of May last year.

According to Chairman & Managing Director of South Telangana Power Transmission Company, Musharraf Farooqi, compared to March 2022, the peak demand in 2023 had increased by only 2.5 percent while in 2024, there has been an increase of 20.04 percent. The highest demand was recorded due to the sincerity of the government to provide continuous power supply to all sectors, he said, adding that the staff of the power officials were constantly available to consumers and to solve the problems on a war footing whenever there were problems in the supply.

“Due to the completion of maintenance work in the month of January, constant vigilance from the artisans to the management and prompt resolution of supply issues were able to meet the power demand. Uninterrupted supply will continue without any problems despite the increase in power consumption and demands during this season,”he said.