Power demand witnessing downward trend in Telangana

The maximum power demand met on Monday, stood at 9160 MW, way below the highest peak demand of 15,623 MW on March 8.

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 11 June 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: The power demand in the State has been on a downward trend with the arrival of the Southwest monsoon. According to data from the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTRANSCO) website, the power demand in the State which touched 298.19 million units in March and over 280 mu in May, has now dipped sharply to 191 mu in June.

In fact, in the last one week, the power demand in the State is hovering between 177 mu and 190 mu. The maximum power demand met on Monday, stood at 9160 MW, way below the highest peak demand of 15,623 MW on March 8.

In fact, it was 8019 MW on June 9, one of the lowest in the recent past. Rains and moderate weather in last few days have given a breather to the power transmission system and have led to a decrease in overall load on the system. The power officials are expecting the power demand to further come down in the coming days.

“This is mainly on account of persistent rainfall in the State, which led to minimum power requirement from the farming sector. The requirement of the farming sector generally during Kharif season will be about 45 per cent of total State demand. Also, due to rain the requirement of power from other sectors of consumers also came down,” the officials said.

Hyderabad city too witnessed a decline in power demand in the last ten days due to rain and cloudy weather. The power consumption which on June 1 recorded 86.15 mu, gradually came down to 72 mu on June 7 and 60.55 mu on June 9.

On June 11 the power consumption in the city stood at 68 mu. The city’s average consumption during March stood at 72.02 MU, whereas it was 79.93 MU in April. The highest consumption of 89.71 million units was recorded on May 3 within the GHMC limits.

However, during June the power demand in the city is witnessing a downtrend due to rain and cool weather. The requirement for cooling has also come down for domestic consumers in the State as a result, the demand for power has come down in the State, the officials said.