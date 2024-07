Heavy rains lash parts of erstwhile Karimnagar district

While Manala of Rajanna-Sircilla district received 84.5 mm of rainfall, Bornapalli in Huzurabad mandal received 66.5 mm of rainfall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 09:50 AM

While Metpalli received 109.3 mm followed, Korutla received 108.5 of rainfall

Karimnagar: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours. Mallapur of Jagtial district received the highest rainfall of 124.5 mm.

While Metpalli received 109.3 mm followed, Korutla received 108.5 of rainfall, Raikal 98.8, Mannegudeam of Bheemaram mandal 81.3, Raghavapet of Mallapur mandal 78.3, Kathalapur 77.3, Thirumalapur of Kodimial mandal 73.3, and Kolvai of Bheerpur mandal 67.8 mm.

While Manala, Rudrangi mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district received 84.5 mm of rainfall, Bornapalli, Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar received 66.5 mm of rainfall.