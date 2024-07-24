No plans to privatise power utilities of Telangana, says Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also announced updates on Gruha Jyoti Scheme, stating that eligible families could now apply for the scheme at the nearest offices.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the State government had no plans to privatise power distribution companies in Telangana. He also announced updates on the Gruha Jyoti Scheme, stating that eligible families could now apply for the scheme at the nearest mandal offices in rural areas and division offices in urban areas.

“Gruha Jyothi is a continuous process. Those who have not applied need not worry. They can approach the nearest offices and submit their applications,” he said, while responding to a question during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Bhatti Vikramarka explained that applications were collected through gram sabhas and filtered to ensure all eligible families received zero electricity bills. If any family was removed from the eligibility list in case of excess usage beyond 200 units in a month, they could reapply in the next month.

As on July 22, 46,19,236 eligible families were identified and 1,79,33,430 zero bills were issued. For 2024-25, Rs 2,418 crore has been allocated for the scheme, with the government paying Rs.640.94 crore to distribution companies per month for these zero bills.

In response to another question, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the State government had cancelled GO 25 and around 496 houses for which foundations were laid under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme launched by the previous BRS government.

Instead, he stated that the State government decided to take up construction of the houses under Indiramma Housing scheme for which the government plans to spend Rs.5 lakh. He said the State government would also complete all pending housing projects to deliver houses to the eligible families.