PPA asks AP to coordinate with Telangana in conducting joint survey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to coordinate with the Telangana government in completing a joint survey of the submergence areas in Telangana at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of Polavaram Project.

Member Secretary of PPA M Raghuram on Wednesday wrote a letter to the principal secretary of Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh urging him to cooperate with Telangana government in completing the joint survey as decided at a meeting held by Central Water Commission (CWC) on January 25 in New Delhi.

He reminded that during the meeting CWC chairman had told that representatives of Telangana and AP have given their consent for the joint survey for issues pertaining to Telangana and based on the survey results necessary measures would be taken by PPA or AP government as may be required and thus matter is resolved for taking further actions in the matter.

Taking into consideration Telangana’s objections over the adverse impact of the Polavaram project backwaters, the CWC has agreed to conduct a fresh joint study on the anomaly between the projected effected areas and the actual flood observed. The AP government was instructed to demarcate the affected areas and to conduct a joint survey in the case of eight outfall ponds in Bhadrachalam too.

The CWC also advised AP to conduct a survey in the vicinity of Manuguru heavy water plant and Bhadrachalam Ram Temple and identify the flood-prone areas.