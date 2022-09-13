Godavari in spate at Bhadrachalam, crossed second warning level

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:16 AM, Tue - 13 September 22

River Godavari crossed the second warning level at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: River Godavari is in spate and the water level at Bhadrachalam pushkar ghat in the district crossed the second warning level of 48 feet on Tuesday.

Water level in the river at 6 am was 49.80 feet and it reached 50.50 feet with a discharge of 12.86 lakh cusecs at 9 pm following huge inflows into the river from upstream projects and its tributaries. The water level is expected to rise further and may reach the 55 feet mark, officials said.

With the increase in the water level, flood waters inundated many villages on the banks of the river cutting off transportation to the villages. A bridge at Turubaka village in Dummugudem mandal has been inundated with flood waters.

Vehicular traffic has been affected on a national highway between Bhadrachalam and Vekatapuram, Bairagulapadu to Sunnam Batti villages as the flood waters inundated the roads connecting the villages. Flood waters entered into many villages in Burgampad mandal.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and district Collector Anudeep Durishetty directed the district and mandal level officials to be alert and take measures to avoid loss of life and property. Officials are told to be prepared to move the people in flood affected villages to relief centres.