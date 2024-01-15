Prabhas announces his next project ‘The Raja Saab’

The creators describe the forthcoming film as a "captivating romantic horror entertainer," with Maruthi at the helm as the director.

Hyderabad: Following the success of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire”, actor Prabhas on Monday announced his next film “The Raja Saab” on the festive occasion of Pongal.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie is a “spellbinding romantic horror entertainer”, which will be directed by Maruthi.

“The Raja Saab”, a pan-India project, will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Maruthi, known for films such as “Prati Roju Pandage” and “Prema Katha Chitram”, said he is looking forward to working with Prabhas.

“‘The Raja Saab’ stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker.

“We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed,” the director said in a statement.

Vishwa Prasad, who has backed films such as “Karthikeya 2” and “Dhamaka”, said the banner is thrilled to have Prabhas on board for the upcoming romantic horror entertainer.

“He’s truly a pan-India star who’s loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he’s best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi’s filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey,” the producer added.

Composer Thaman S of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” fame will score music for “The Raja Saab“.

The film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.