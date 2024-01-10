Rebel Star Prabhas unveils first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life’

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: After a decade-long wait, the National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s dream project, The Goat Life, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 10th April 2024. The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ which is based on a true story. Survival adventures have been rare in Indian cinema, and it being a true story makes it even more interesting. Amid much anticipation, the first-look poster of this epic tale of the greatest survival adventure was unveiled today by none other than Rebel Star Prabhas. He took to his social media handle to share his excitement for the poster launch of his Salaar co-star Prithviraj’s upcoming magnum opus. Prithviraj is poised to make jaws drop with an unrecognisable, rugged look in The Goat Life’s poster.

Speaking about the launch of his remarkable first look, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I’d face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years of my life to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character. As we have unveiled the first look poster of The Goat Life today, we promise there is a lot more to come. We also hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and KR Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. With exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score, the film makes for a larger-than-life theatrical experience.

The greatest-ever desert film in Indian cinema, The Goat Life will be releasing in theatres near you on 10th April 2024, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada