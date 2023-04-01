Superstar Mahesh Babu calls Dasara “Stunning”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:56 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu always enjoys and encourages good movies. We can notice from the last couple of years, mostly after lockdown, that Mahesh Babu started making tweets about the films that he loved watching in theatres. Mahesh Babu usually watches the films along with his family in his own theatre, AMB Cinemas at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu watched Nani‘s Dasara last night and immediately posted a tweet about the film.

The superstar loved Nani’s Dasara just like every other Telugu audience. He enjoyed the show and wrote on Twitter that he was so proud of the film. Mahesh Babu called Dasara a stunning cinema.

Dasara’s team, including the lead pair Nani and Keerthy Suresh and the producers SLV Cinemas, are so happy with these words of appreciation from the superstar. Not just Mahesh Babu, but many other celebrities from the film fraternity also loved the film a lot. This is a huge success for the Dasara team.

Dasara is doing great at the box office with this positive word of mouth. The film has already hit the one million mark at the US box office in just two days. Even the worldwide gross for day one is huge, with 38 crores collected. It is so sure that the film would easily reach the 100 crore milestone.

Nani and Srikanth Odela, the two pillars of Dasara, are getting an enormous amount of love from the audience for their genuine and honest efforts. It is so good to see Nani standing just a few steps away from registering his career’s biggest hit and Srikanth Odela making an unbelievable debut with Dasara.