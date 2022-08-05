Practice ration and proportion with these questions

Published Date - 11:06 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the ratio and proportion topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. Find the ratio of 80cm to 1.2m.

a) 1 : 2 b) 2 : 1 c) 2 : 3 d) 3 : 2

Ans: c

Solution: 80/1.2 × 100 = 80/120 = 2/3

2 : 3

2. Meena’s mom told her a recipe of two ingredients and explained her that the required ratio for 3 persons is 2: 3. She had six guests at home the other day. What will be the equivalent ratio for 6 people?

a) 2 : 3 b) 3 : 2 c) 1 : 3 d) 3 : 1

Ans: a

Solution: Required ratio for 3 persons = 2 : 3

Number of guests at home = 6

Equivalent ratio = 2×2/3×2 = 4/6 = 2/3

4 : 6 = 2 : 3

3. If 27 : x : : 63 : 84 then the value of x is

a) 30 b) 34 c) 36 d) 42

Ans: c

Solution: Product of means = products of extremes

x × 63 = 27 × 84

x = 27 × 84 / 63

x = 36

4. If p, q, r are in proportion, find q if p = 121 and r = 100

a) 10 b) 110 c) 11 4) 100

Ans: b

Solution: p : q = q : r

121 : q = q : 100

q² = √121 × 100

= 11 × 10

= 110

5. If a : b = 5 : 3 then find (5a 8b) : (6a – 7b)

a) 9 : 49 b) 49 : 9 c) 7 : 9 d) 9 : 7

Ans: b

Solution:

Method (1): a : b = 5 : 3

a = 5x , b = 3x

= 5a 8b / 6a – 7b

= 5(5x) 8(3x) / 6(5x) – 7(3x)

= 25x 24x / 30x – 21x

= 49x / 9 x

= 49 : 9

Method (2): 5a 1 8b 1/ 6a 1 – 7b 1

Here the power is same in numerator and denominator

Therefore, 5(5) 8(3) / 6(5) – 7(3)

= 25 24 / 30 – 21

= 49/9

= 49 : 9

6. If a : b = 2 : 3 then find (3a 5b²) : (5a 3b²)

a) 21 : 19 b) 19 : 21 c) 2 : 3 d) None of the above

Ans: d

Solution: Let a = 2x, b = 3x

3(2x) 5(3x)2 / 5(2x) 3(3x)2

6x 45×2 / 10x 27×2

We cannot find the value.

7. Praveena can type 3,200 words in one hour. How many words can she type in 18 minutes?

a) 940 b) 950 c) 960 d) 970

Ans: c

Solution:

Method (1): 1 hour = 60 minutes

Let the number of words she can type in 18 minutes be x

3200 : 60 = x : 18

Product of means = product of extremes

60 × x = 18 × 3200

x = 18 × 3200 / 60

x = 960

Method (2): 3200 –>; 60 min

? –>; 18 min

3200/? = 60/18

? = 18 × 3200 / 60

= 960

8. If (x – 9) : (3x 6) is the duplicate ratio of 4 : 9, then find the value of x.

a) 20 b) 25 c) 30 d) 35

Ans: b

Solution: x – 9 /3x 6 = (4/9)2

81(x – 9) = 16(3x 6)

81x – 729 = 48x 96

33x = 825

x = 25

To be continued

