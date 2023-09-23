Pragati Maidan Tunnel dacoity case: Delhi Police files chargesheet against 11 accused persons

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused persons in the case of Rs 50 lakh dacoity inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel at gunpoint.

By ANI Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Delhi police filed the charge sheet under sections related to Dacoity, Criminal conspiracy and other sections before Duty Magistrate Anamika.

The charge sheet has been filed against the accused namely Anil alias Choti, Usman, Irfan, Kuldeep, Vishal, Pradeep, Supreet, Murli, Amit, Pawan and Anuj.Â Delhi has filed the charge sheet under sections 395, 397, 212, 412, 468, 471, 482, 120b, 34 IPC and 25, 27 Arms Act.Â The charge sheet has 1440 pages. The court has listed the matter for consideration on October 3.

This case pertains to the Pragati Maidan Tunnel gunpoint dacoity of Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in June.

The present case has been registered in respect of the incident of 24.06.2023 when an armed robbery took place in Pragati Maidan Tunnel wherein four armed robbers who came on two motorcycles stopped one OLA cab and forcibly robbed passenger /businessman at gunpoint by taking away his bag carrying Rs 1.5-2 lakhs and fled away.

During the investigation, three accused persons namely Usman Ali alias Kallu, Anuj Mishra alias Sanki and Kuldeep alias Lungad were arrested from whom there was recovered Rs 1,03,000 cash, an automatic pistol and two live cartridges beside a motorcycle.

Earlier, Delhi police had informed the court that there was disclosure of those accused persons that they robbed Rs 50 lakhs and accused Usman was the mastermind.

During arguments on bail of an accused, Delhi police had alleged that in the investigation Rs 1 lakh were recovered from the possession of accused Vishal which belonged to the complainant.

It was also alleged that accused Vishal conducted the recce before the incident, however, one day prior to the incident from country-made pistol which was being used by the applicant was accidentally fired upon him and because of that injury he was hospitalized.

Police had also stated that applicant/accused Vishal was in contact with other co-accused persons at the time of the alleged robbery as is reflected from CDR and call location.