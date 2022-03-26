Prakash Raj joins Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: Noted actor Prakash Raj has become the latest in the long line of celebrities joining the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar.

On Saturday, Santosh Kumar tweeted a picture of Prakash Raj planting a sapling on the occasion of his birthday, apart from tweeting a recent picture of the two, thanking the acclaimed actor for his gesture and also wishing him on his birthday.

“Many more happy returns of the day multi-skilled personality @prakashraaj garu. Thank you so much for planting sapling on your special day as part of our #GreenIndiaChallenge, May you be blessed with good health and happiness.” (Sic), he tweeted.

