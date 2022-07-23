Pranav, Meghana hog limelight in AITA U-14 Tennis National Series

Published Date - 10:39 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Winners and runners-up with their throphies.

Hyderabad: Pranav Chirumamilla from Telangana and GD Meghana of Karnataka bagged top honours in the U-14 boys and girls categories respectively of the AITA U-14 Tennis National Series held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Pranav defeated Vedant Gundu 6-2, 6-2 in the boys final while Meghana downed Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati 6-2, 6-3 in the girls final.

Meanwhile in the boys doubles, Maharashtra pair Ahan Sachin Shetty and Ayan Sachin Shetty defeated West Bengal’s Sankalp Kumar Sahani and Shriyansh Kumar Sahani 6-2, 6-1 in the summit clash to emerge champions.

Results (Finals): U-14: Boys: Pranav Chirumamilla (TS) bt Vedant Gundu (TS) 6-2, 6-2; Girls: Meghana G D (KA)bt Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati (TS) 6-2, 6-3; Boys Doubles: Ahan Sachin Shetty/Ayan Sachin Shetty (MH) bt Sankalp Kumar Sahani/Shriyansh Kumar Sahani (WB) 6-2, 6-1.