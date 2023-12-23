| Prashant Kishor Spotted With Lokesh Fuels Speculation On Backing Naidu In Ap Elections

Prashant Kishor spotted with Lokesh, fuels speculation on backing Naidu in AP elections

Following this, political circles are abuzz with discussions regarding the potential strategies and insights Kishor might bring to Naidu's camp.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: In what might be a significant surprise for many, political strategist Prashant Kishor was spotted alongside Nara Lokesh on Saturday at the Gannavaram Airport.

Reports suggest that Kishor arrived in Andhra Pradesh to meet Chandrababu Naidu, extending his support to the latter in the upcoming AP Assembly elections.

Also Read Will not work with Congress again in future, says Prashant Kishor

Interestingly, Prashant Kishor had previously supported YS Jagan in the 2019 Assembly elections, playing a pivotal role in the YSRCP’s ascent to power.

Following this, political circles are abuzz with discussions regarding the potential strategies and insights Kishor might bring to Naidu’s camp.

Known for his crafting successful campaign blueprints and understanding sentiments of, Prashant’s arrival has sparked curiosity about his role in Chandrababu Naidu’s team.