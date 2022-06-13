Prashanth Jeevan Patil takes charge as Siddipet Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Siddipet: Prashanth Jeevan Patil has taken charge as Siddipet Collector on Monday, a day after the Telangana government transferred him from Nalgonda and posted as Siddipet Collector. M Hanumantha Rao, who was Sangareddy Collector until Sunday, was holding the full additional charge of Siddipet district since last November. Rao was transferred and appointed as Commissioner of Panchayatraj and Rural Development. Several officials of the Siddipet district have congratulated Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that his sole aim was to take all the welfare schemes of the government to the doorstep of the beneficiaries apart from successfully executing the development works. He said that it is indeed an honour to be part of the work that was being carried out by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet district. Patil said that he will continue all the good works introduced by the previous Collectors. The Collector has announced that he will soon conduct a review meeting with the District officials. Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, Srinivas Reddy and others were present.