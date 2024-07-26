Siddipet Collector supports boy who got seat in IIT-Tirupati

Collector Manu Chowdary invited B Arya Roshan to his office on Friday and presented Rs 36,750 towards his first-semester tuition fee besides presenting him a laptop worth Rs.40,500.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 08:46 PM

Collector M Manu Chowdary, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal are presenting laptop to B Roshan Arya in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: Collector Manu Chowdary came to the rescue of a poor student from Siddipet, B Arya Roshan, who had secured a seat at IIT-Tirupati, but was finding it difficult to meet his expenses.

After coming to know the struggles of Aryan, the Collector invited him to his office on Friday and presented Rs 36,750 towards his first-semester tuition fee besides presenting him a laptop worth Rs.40,500.

Roshan, a resident of Nakkira Kommula village in Koheda mandal, had his school education in a social welfare residential school in Koheda. He scored a 10/10 GPA in the 10th class board examination and got a seat for chemical engineering at IIT-Tirupati after completing intermediate from the social welfare residential junior college.

While Roshan’s father died a few years ago, his mother Rajamani, working as a daily labour, was looking after him. Congratulating Roshan, the Collector said he had become a source of inspiration for many. Chowdary called upon the youth to draw inspiration from Roshan as he overcame many challenges to get into the prestigious IIT. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal was also present.