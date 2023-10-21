Pravallika suicide case: Boyfriend Shivaram Rathod produced before court

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police produced Shivaram Rathod, who was arrested for allegedly harassing and mentally torturing Pravallika, a student who died by suicide at Ashoknagar ten days ago, before the court on Saturday.

The police had arrested Shivaram outside the Nampally court on Friday. He had intended to surrender before the court but his appeal was not accepted over legal issues.

Shivaram, a native of Mahabubnagar was into a relationship with Pravallika, a native of Warangal who was staying at a hostel at Ashoknagar Chikkadpally for last few months. Previously, the woman stayed at Madhapur and was preparing for government exams.

According to the police, Pravallika had ended her life after Shivaram cheated her and a case under Sections 417, 420 and 306 of IPC is booked against him by Chikkadpally police. Also, Pravallika’s family members told the police that Shivaram was regularly harassing and torturing the girl due to which she slipped into depression and committed suicide on Friday last.

He was later granted bail by the court in the case.

