Pregnant techie ends life in Hyderabad

At the time of the wedding, Krishna Priya’s parents gave dowry to Sravan, but after she became pregnant, Sravan and his parents allegedly harassed her for additional dowry

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: A pregnant software employee died allegedly by suicide in her residence at Papireddy Nagar in Jagadgirigutta here on Wednesday late night.

According to the police, Krishna Priya, who worked for a software firm in the city, was married to Sravan Kumar, a businessman, in June this year and the couple lived at Papireddy Nagar in Jagadgirigutta along with Sravan’s parents. At the time of the wedding, Krishna Priya’s parents gave dowry to Sravan, but after she became pregnant, Sravan and his parents allegedly harassed her for additional dowry.

On Wednesday night, Krishna Priya, who was five months pregnant, allegedly hanged herself to death in their home. Her parents alleged that Sravan and his parents killed her and made it look like a suicide. Based on their complaint, the Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case of dowry death and are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .