Telangana: 29-year-old pregnant woman dies of dengue in Hanamkonda

According to doctors, her condition deteriorated due to a fall in her platelet count

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 10:28 AM

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: A 29-year-old pregnant woman died while undergoing treatment for dengue in a private hospital in Hanamkonda city on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Bommakanti Sirisha of Gatlakaniparthi village of Sayampeta mandal was admitted to a private hospital for treating dengue.

However, her condition deteriorated due to a fall in her platelet count. Sirisha was eight months pregnant, hence the doctors tried to save the unborn baby, but the baby too died.