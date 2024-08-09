STAR Hospitals introduces home sample collection services in Hyderabad

Service launched at Banjara Hills and Nanakramguda branches for variety of tests
Hyderabad: STAR Hospitals has launched home sample collection services at its Banjara Hills and Nanakramguda branches to ensure healthcare accessibility and convenience particularly for elderly patients and those in post-operative recovery.
The service enables patients to have their samples collected at home.
According to a hospital press release, the samples collected will be analysed at an NABL-certified laboratory. Experienced phlebotomists will collect samples and the test reports can be accessed online by patients.
Sample collection for a variety of tests can be done at the convenience of the patient, including morning and late evenings.
To book home sample collection, call 9591 104 108.