Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Star Hospitals Introduces Home Sample Collection Services In Hyderabad

STAR Hospitals introduces home sample collection services in Hyderabad

Service launched at Banjara Hills and Nanakramguda branches for variety of tests

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 9 August 2024, 11:12 AM
Hyderabad: STAR Hospitals has launched home sample collection services at its Banjara Hills and Nanakramguda branches to ensure healthcare accessibility and convenience particularly for elderly patients and those in post-operative recovery.

The service enables patients to have their samples collected at home.

According to a hospital press release, the samples collected will be analysed at an NABL-certified laboratory. Experienced phlebotomists will collect samples and the test reports can be accessed online by patients.

Sample collection for a variety of tests can be done at the convenience of the patient, including morning and late evenings.

To book home sample collection, call 9591 104 108.

