STAR Hospitals introduces home sample collection services in Hyderabad

Service launched at Banjara Hills and Nanakramguda branches for variety of tests

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 August 2024, 11:12 AM

Hyderabad: STAR Hospitals has launched home sample collection services at its Banjara Hills and Nanakramguda branches to ensure healthcare accessibility and convenience particularly for elderly patients and those in post-operative recovery.

The service enables patients to have their samples collected at home.

Also Read Hyderabad: Star Hospitals launches Star Trauma and Accident Response Network

According to a hospital press release, the samples collected will be analysed at an NABL-certified laboratory. Experienced phlebotomists will collect samples and the test reports can be accessed online by patients.

Sample collection for a variety of tests can be done at the convenience of the patient, including morning and late evenings.

To book home sample collection, call 9591 104 108.