‘Prem Kumar’ is one of the best movies in Santosh Soban’s career, says producer Shiva Prasad Panneeru

The producer Shiva Prasad Panneeru divulged a few details about the film in a media interaction.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:20 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Santosh Soban’s latest film ‘Prem Kumar’ co-starring Raasi Singh and Ruchitha Sadineni is getting ready to release on August 18. Shiva Prasad Panneeru bankrolled the film under Sharanga Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. banner. Writer Abhishek Maharshi is making his directorial debut with this film. ‘Prem Kumar’ is being made with love and entertaining elements.

Producer Shiva Prasad Panneeru divulged a few details about the film in a media interaction.

Sharing his journey as a producer, he said that he comes from a middle-class background and has been in a business for the last 10 years. “Business field and movie industry have a lot of differences. One must balance multiple aspects to move forward in this industry. This journey as a producer gave me immense happiness,” he said.

On choosing ‘Prem Kumar’ as his debut production, he said, “I wanted to make a good entertaining film in a limited budget. And we heard to a lot of stories. Santosh too hasn’t done an out-and-out comedy film in his career. That’s why we finalised this story. All characters have scope to perform. Marriage is only a part of the script. Santosh Soban and Abhishek are very close friends to me. Though I started this film for them, I see very good content in the film. That’s why we increased budget further as per the story of the film.”

So, what was the triggering point in ‘Prem Kumar’ story? “We listened to 30-35 stories. We fixed the hero and director right from the beginning and then we worked on the story. After many reviews, we locked ‘Prem Kumar’ story. If a marriage is cancelled in the last-minute, what kind of emotional turmoil the bridegroom undergoes and what are the problems his family faces… we dealt with these points in an entertaining manner,” he said.

About the cast and crew in the film, Shiva Prasad said, “Santosh Soban is a brilliant actor. Every actor has a different body language. ‘Prem Kumar’ perfectly suits his body language. So far, his films run around him. But, ‘Prem Kumar’ is based on his character in the film. I believe this will become one of the best movies in Santosh’s career. Heroines Raasi Singh and Ruchitha Sadineni performed very well. Director Abhishek has selected them. Prabhavathi garu, Ashok garu… every character came out naturally.”

About his next projects he said, “We have readied about 40 stories with our team during lockdown period. Out of them 10 are ready with bounded scripts. I want to make movies in different genres.”