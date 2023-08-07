‘Prem Kumar’ will make the audience smile heartfully: Santosh Soban

Rashi Singh and Ruchitha Sadineni are playing the female leads while Krishna Chaitanya, Krishna Teja, Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar, and Sri Vidya are playing other key roles.

Santosh Soban who is known for choosing distinctive films is now coming with ‘Prem Kumar’. The film with love and entertaining elements is gearing up to release on August 18. Writer Abhishek Maharshi is making his directorial debut with this film. Shiva Prasad Panneeru is bankrolling this film under the Sharanga Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner.

A ‘Dawath’ promotional song launch event was recently held in the city. Hero Santosh Soban, heroines Ruchitha Sadineni, Rashi Singh, Producer Shiva Prasad, director Abhishek Maharshi, music director Anant Srikar, Kasarla Shyam, writer Anirudh Krishnamurthy, actors Prabhavathi, and Ashok Kumar, singers Roll Rida, and Dhruvan attended the event.

Director Abhishek Maharshi says, “Ever since I heard this promotional song, ‘Party Dawath’, I was eagerly waiting to release it. This is an amazing song. I know producer Shiva Prasad garu since my struggling actor days. Santosh Soban is the reason for getting this story finalised. Anant has composed superb music. The characters on-screen will resemble real-life people we meet every day. We will remember our friends while watching the film.”

Hero Santosh Soban said, “It is thanks to the belief of Abhishek Maharshi garu and Shiva Prasad garu that made it the film possible. Abhishek acted in my films but didn’t think of becoming a director then. After this film’s release, Abhishek will become a brand for humour in the future. ‘Dawath’ song made by Roll Rida, Dhruvan and Kasarla Shyam is a very good party song. Thanks to all the actors and technicians who worked for this film. Special thanks to Rashi Singh, Ruchitha, Ashok Kumar, and Prabhavathi. I am confident that ‘Prem Kumar’ will make you laugh for two hours. Let us meet in theatres from August 18.”