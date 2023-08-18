| Prem Kumar Is Based On A Point Never Seen Before In Telugu Cinema Says Santosh Soban

‘Prem Kumar’ is based on a point never seen before in Telugu cinema, says Santosh Soban

The film, which is blended with love and entertaining elements, has released in theatres on August 18.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Santosh Soban starrer ‘Prem Kumar’ co-starring Raasi Singh and Ruvhitha Sadineni has hit the screens on Friday. Shiva Prasad Panneeru produced this film under the Sharanga Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner. Writer Abhishek Maharshi is making his debut as a director.

The film, which is blended with love and entertaining elements, has released in theatres on August 18. Ahead of the movie’s release, hero Santosh Soban interacted with the media on Thursday.

Divulging the story of ‘Prem Kumar’, Santosh shared, “For so many years, the climax in our Telugu films happened to be a marriage scene where the hero finally convinces the heroine’s father with eye-opening dialogues, and leaves with the heroine.

But amid all this, one person was always left behind, the bridegroom who was supposed to marry that heroine. No one knows about his situation. How much he prepared for that marriage, how he feels after investing so much in that marriage financially and emotionally… No one thinks about him. ‘Prem Kumar’ is his story.”

“It is a new kind of experience to portray a character which has never been explored and do a story that has never been told before. For instance, the point we discussed in ‘Ek Mini Katha’ is very new to Telugu cinema.

Likewise, the story of a leftover bridegroom was never told before. Even he has certain emotions. Director Abhishek has written that perfectly, that too in an entertaining way,” he elaborated further.

Talking about the inspiration behind ‘Prem Kumar’, the actor said, “Director Abhishek told me that he knows some people who faced such situations in their life. The idea behind selecting ‘Prem Kumar’ as the title is that Bollywood films made under Rajashree Productions’ by Sooraj Barjatya are known for revolving around marriages. The lead actor’s name in those films is always ‘Prem’.

The guy named Prem Kumar is oversmart. But, it doesn’t help him. He’s an unlucky fellow. Nothing favours him. Finally, after taking so many risks, he gets married.”

So, how did Santosh recognise the director in Abhishek? “Abhishek acted in some films. He wrote ‘Prem Kumar’ after he decided to become a director. I liked it the moment I listened to it, and the character suits me. I love comedy and I liked the way how Abhishek wrote it. His dialogues are very close to reality,” he said.

Answering a question on doing films with marriage as the main theme and if he faces pressure from family about his own marriage, Santosh shared, “No, there’s no pressure as of now as they aren’t thinking about it yet. They only ask about my next film.”

About the next projects, he said, “I will be doing a film under UV Creations banner. Another project will be under Sithara Entertainments banner. Details about these projects will be announced soon.”