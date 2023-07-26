Lyrical video of melodious song ‘Sundari’ from ‘Prem Kumar’ is out

‘Prem Kumar’ is singing this song about a girl who touched his heart. Who is Prem Kumar? Who is the lovely girl that makes him fall head over heels for her?

Hyderabad: “Sundari…

O O O kanne.. nee vaipe nanne

Laagindi choopula daarame

Nee kannullone daagindi minne..”

Hero Santosh Sobhan, who earned recognition for his knack of choosing different films in Telugu cinema, is now coming with ‘Prem Kumar’. The film, billed to be an entertainer with a love story, is getting ready for release. Actor-writer Abhishek Maharshi is making his directorial debut with this film. Shiva Prasad Panneeru is bank-rolling this film under Sharanga Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.

Raashi Singh, Ruchitha Sadineni playing as female leads. Krishna Chaitanya, Krishna Teja, Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar, and Sri Vidya are doing other key roles. On Wednesday, the makers released the lyrical video of the melodious song, ‘Sundari’, ‘Prem Kumar’. Music director S Anant Srikar has composed this beautiful melody while Karthik crooned it and Kittu Vissapragada penned the lyrics.

The hero, who wants to get married, faces some troubles in the due course and these were showcased in an entertaining manner in ‘Prem Kumar’. The teaser and trailer released so far have generated positive buzz about the film. Garry BH is the editor of the film while Rampy Nandigam is cranking the camera.

‘Prem Kumar’ songs are getting released in the market through Aditya Music.

