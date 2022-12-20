Prem stars for Amberpet at HCA A3 Division League

G Prem hit an unbeaten century while Hemanth scored half-century to guide SA Amberpet to a thumping 61-run win

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: G Prem hit an unbeaten century (132 no) while Hemanth scored half-century (58) to guide SA Amberpet to a thumping 61-run win over Reliance in the HCA A-3 Division One Day League Championship held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Reliance’s JA Prem’s 107-ball 111 went in vain.

In another match, Rithik snared five for 21 while Sriman picked-up four for 14 as Safilguda defeated Adnan Cricket Club.

Brief Scores:

S A Amberpet 274/3 in 45 overs (G Prem 132no, Hemanth 58) bt Reliance 213 in 43.3 overs (J A Prem 111); Secunderabad Club 276/3 in 30 overs (C V Anand 101, Anuraag Haridas 84) bt Sagar CC 101 in 29.4 overs (M S Shravan 3/15); Safilguda 192/8 in 35 overs (Harshith 54; Tofique 3/23) bt Adnan CC 152 in 28.4 overs (Sriman 4/14, Ritik 5/21). Lal Bahadur PG 260/4 in 35 overs (Sai Pavan 57, Siddhartha 50, Nitin Nayak 101) bt Gagan Mahal 89 in 26.2 overs (Syed Muqeet 3/17, Hrishikesh 3/14).

Top Performers

Centurions: G Prem 132no, J A Prem 111, CV Anand 101, Nitin Nayak 101

Five or more wickets: Ritik 5/21