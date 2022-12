Prem’s ton wins a thriller for SA Amberpet at HCA A3 division league

G Prem scored 102 runs as his side SA Amberpet recorded a close one-wicket victory over Picket CC in the HCA A3 division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: G Prem scored 102 runs as his side SA Amberpet recorded a close one-wicket victory over Picket CC in the HCA A3 division one-day league in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In another match, Dinakar Kadhas slammed an unbeaten 106 topower Tarnaka to a seven-wicket victory.

Brief Scores: Picket CC 197 in 30 overs (G Prem 3/32) bt SA Amberpet 161/9 in 30 overs (G Prem 102); Mahbub College 209/7 in 30 overs (Sumeeth 52) bt Adnan CC 101 in 23 overs (M Pavan 4/26); Gunrock 160 in 39 overs (Shiva Karthik 3/8) lost to Satya CC 164/8 in 38 overs (Ameer 55no; Akshith 3/30, Shashank 3/30); AB Colony 158 in 45 overs lost to Tarakarama 160/3 in 24.3 overs (Dinakar Kadhas 106no); Raju Cricket Academy 75 in 14.2 overs (R Mahender 3/16) lost to Sutton CC 78/5 in 12.4 overs.