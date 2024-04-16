Premier League: Palmer scores four as Chelsea crush Everton

Chelsea produced one of their strongest displays of the season to blow Everton away, with Palmer the star of the show.

By IANS Published Date - 16 April 2024, 10:17 AM

London: Four goals from Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson’s strike and a first goal in Blue from Alfie Gilchrist helped Chelsea record a dominant 6-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea produced one of their strongest displays of the season to blow Everton away, with Palmer the star of the show. The England international’s four-goal haul included a perfect, first-half hat-trick and took him to 20 in the league this season.

Palmer’s treble was struck before the game had reached the 30-minute mark. Jackson then added our fourth before the interval, he found the bottom corner after a sublime touch and finish.

Palmer got his fourth of the night from the penalty spot after the break, Noni Madueke fouled inside the box, and a fine late strike Gilchrist completed a perfect night.