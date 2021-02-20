Prepare proposals for multi-layer avenue plantation: CS Somesh Kumar to officials 

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed the officials concerned to prepare proposals for taking up multi-layer avenue plantation along the road sides to bring out pleasant view with colourful flowering plants across the State. He held a review meeting in this regard with the officials of GHMC, HMDA, ORR, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at BRKR Bhavan here.
The Chief Secretary reviewed on identification of stretches, length, width of roads, plant species and their maintenance. He advised the officials to take up dense plantation and also identify specific plants for single layer plantation. He asked them to prepare district-wise proposals for multi-layered plantations in respect of length and stretches to be taken up by different departments.
