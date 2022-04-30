Preparing for the examination

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The preparation for competitive examinations is a multi-layered process. Right from deciding to take a shot at the examinations and make that a success to freeing the required time and mental space needed to fully immersing oneself into the preparations, calls for a committed step-by-step process.

It is imperative that one comes up with a clear-cut strategy and move accordingly. First and foremost is taking a call on dedicating to an extended process involved in gearing up for the examinations.

There is no scope for short-cuts nor for half-hearted attempts. One is at that point of life where right willpower, willingness to put one’s heart into preparations and making a success of it is what is going to ensure a bright future.

And once the commitment is made to excel in preparations, the other factors come to the fore.

How many hours can I dedicate?

The answer varies from individual to individual depending on how they are placed. Those presently engaged in the job have to plan to free some time from their regular schedule while others will have to rework their daily patterns and consider the different study time zones.

Where should I study?

That again depends on how one is placed. Does one have some separate space at home which is free of disturbances of any sort, to set up the ‘war room’ to take on the examination? If not, will spending a few hours every day in a library atmosphere where silence usually pervades, be the right way of studying?

Where should I source the study material?

This can be done through multiple sources. Used book stalls in the city are already abuzz with activity of arraying books of all sorts that are helpful for a candidate preparing for competitive examinations. Then, there is the internet which is flooded with huge volumes of content. But then, those relying on the web for the content need to be wary of the source of information and check and cross-check its veracity.