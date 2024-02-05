Study material given to aspirants of IIT, NEET in Mancherial

Bellampalli MLA G Vinod told the students to utilize opportunities extended by the institution and achieve their academic goals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 07:48 PM

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA G Vinod said that exploits of students belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli enhanced the image of the coal belt town. He handed over study material to aspirants of IIT and NEET foundation courses at a programme held in Bellampalli on Monday.

Vinod told the students to utilize opportunities extended by the institution and achieve their academic goals. He said that the students were shining in academics, bringing recognition to Bellampalli town. He learnt about the success stories of the pupils passing out from the centre. He was all praise for the principal Inala Saidulu for producing talented students from the institution.

The legislator promised to construct additional classrooms and to create infrastructure as requested by members of the teacher-parents committee. He said that efforts were being made to provide better amenities for the convenience of the students. He advised the students to crack seats in IITs and premier medical colleges with the help of the material.

Parents-teacher committee honorary president Dagam Thirupathi, president Pudari Nagesh and secretary Gogarla Ramesh, former Bellampalli agriculture market committee chairman Karukuri Ramchandar, vice principal Raj Kumar, joint vice principal Ponnam Srinivas, teachers Alluri Vaman, Pramod Kumar, Md Kousar, K Rajeshwar, Datta Prasad, Ganapathi, Vijay Kumar, Premalatha and many others were present.