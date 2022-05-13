President, PM, Delhi CM condole deaths in Mundka fire tragedy

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:31 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Major fire in Delhis Mundka. Source: IANS

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the top leaders who condoled the deaths of more than 26 people in a massive fire at Delhi’s Mundka area on Friday.

Kovind tweeted: “Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured.”

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” PM Modi tweeted.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express “shock” and being pained “to know about this tragic incident. “I am constantly in touch with the officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all.”

The fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Mundka area of the national capital on Friday afternoon.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too condoled the “heart-wrenching” deaths and said: “My condolences are with the bereaved families at this time of their grief. My prayers for the departed souls and wishes for speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries.”

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh tweeted: “The fire in Mundka, Delhi is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of those who are injured.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .