Press Club pays tribute to departing Warangal CP AV Ranganath

Ranganath also reflected on his experiences with land-related issues and the emotional attachment people have to their properties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hanamkonda: In a farewell ceremony held at the Press Club here, AV Ranganath, the outgoing Police Commissioner of Warangal, expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation he received during his tenure. He emphasized the importance of accountability among officials and urged against the misuse of power.

In-charge Police Commissioner Dasari Muralidhar, Press Club President Vemula Nagaraju, and leaders from journalist associations were present.