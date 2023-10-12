New districts of erstwhile Warangal witness rapid growth after reorganisation

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Warangal: Six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal districts have witnessed rapid growth in the last seven years since the creation of six new districts from the erstwhile Warangal in October 2016.

While Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad were formed in October 2016, Mulugu district was formed on February 17, 2019 by bifurcating Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. In August 2021, the Warangal Urban District was renamed Hanamkonda District, and Warangal Rural District became Warangal District.

The reduction of distance burdens has enabled immediate problem-solving, making it easier for the administration to cover villages and mandals, and effectively monitor the implementation of government schemes.

The creation of smaller districts has had a significant impact, with unexpected developments in the surrounding areas, including the district centres. The establishment of government offices, new shops, and businesses has spurred economic growth, transforming the lives of the people. Additionally, the state government is investing heavily in state-of-the-art integrated collectorates and the development of cities and towns, ensuring that facilities and resources are available to every village. Education and medical development are also being prioritized.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and the government’s dedication have set these small districts on the path of progress, marking the eighth spring of their development journey.

Residents hail the benefits of smaller districts

Residents of the new districts have hailed the benefits of smaller districts, such as increased accessibility to high officials, swift issue resolution, improved monitoring of development and welfare schemes, and economic growth.

Kore Sadanandam, owner of a photo studio in Bhupalpally, said, “After Bhupalpally became a district, Bhupalpally town expanded unexpectedly. Various shops have grown up. The population has also increased a lot. All government offices are established here. Due to this, our photo studio business also got a boost.”

Hanamkonda Sudhakar, a retired employee, said, “The formation of small districts has made high officials more accessible, leading to swift issue resolution and improved monitoring of development and welfare schemes.”

Konda Venkataiah, a retired headmaster in Palakurthi, said, “People faced a lot of difficulties during the unity rule. But facilities have been made available in Mandals, Villages, and Tribal Thandas in Swarashtram.”

Pingili Nagaraju, a social activist in Mulugu, said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has a full understanding of Telangana region. By setting up small districts with foresight, people are getting better facilities.”

Annam Prasada Rao, a retired conductor in Khanapuram of Warangal district, said, “There is close supervision of officials over villages and increased government scheme implementation, leading to economic development and welfare for all communities.”

Dharawat Suryanayak, Naib Tehsildar in Rayaparti, praised the government’s decision to form new districts to enable better services and enhanced administration.

