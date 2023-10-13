Integrated vegetable and meat market works reach final stage in Warangal

The market will be equipped with all modern facilities to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for both buyers and sellers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Warangal: The construction work of the massive integrated veg and meat market, which started five months ago, is now in the slab phase and is expected to be completed within three to four months.

The market will be equipped with all modern facilities to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for both buyers and sellers.

The BRS government has sanctioned the market for Warangal at a cost of Rs. 24 crore. The market is being built on a 14-acre plot near the RTC Bus Station and will have 105 rooms for the vegetable market, 60 rooms for the meat market, and 85 rooms for the fruit market.

Local MLA Nannapuneni Narendar has recently inspected the construction work and directed the officials to expedite the work so that the market can be opened to the public as soon as possible. Once completed, the market will be the largest integrated vegetable and meat market in Telangana and will provide a one-stop shop for all fresh produce needs.