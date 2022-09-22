Prevent encroachment of forest lands: Indrakaran to elected representatives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy convenes a coordination meeting with authorities concerned and local public representatives in Asifabad on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has called upon public representatives to take up the responsibility of protecting forest lands once the government addresses the Podu lands issue. He was speaking at a coordination meeting with officials and elected local representatives over Podu lands, Dalit Bandhu and Asara social security pensions here on Thursday.

The Minister, stating that the government had issued orders to resolve the long pending Podu land issue as per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, instructed the officials to take appropriate steps to address the issue at the earliest. Asking officials to provide documents of rights of ownership to eligible beneficiaries and to complete the process as early as possible, Reddy also said the government was determined to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Calling upon MLAs, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency Members, MPTCs and public representatives to prevent encroachment of forest lands after the issue was resolved, the Minister discussed steps to protect forest lands to be taken by the Forest department. Bringing consensus over protection of lands in village, mandal and district level by holding consultations, concerted efforts to prevent encroachments, assessment of opportunities to address problems at the district-level and identification of beneficiaries were also discussed at the meeting.

Surprise inspection of tribal welfare hostel

The Minister later conducted a surprise inspection of a tribal welfare department hostel in the district headquarters in the wake of recent food-poisoning instances and deaths of students. He dined along with the students and expressed satisfaction with the quality of dishes and the hygiene as well.

Indrakaran Reddy said the government was striving hard to develop residential schools and colleges on par with corporate educational institutions. He interacted with students on the challenges, if any, they face and also spoke to the hostel warden on the facilities extended to inmates.

MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, ZPTC member Arigela Nageshwar Rao, Collector Rahul Raj, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy, Additional Collectors Chahat Bajpai, and Rajesham, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, District Tribal Development Officer Manemma and others were present.