Central govt creating hurdles to roads works in Adilabad: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:20 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the works pertaining to creation of roads in rural parts of erstwhile Adilabad district were not progressing at desired due to inordinate delay in permissions by the National Wildlife Board (NBC). He along with legislators of the district convened a review meeting over progress of the works with authorities of the forest department in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the delay, Indrakaran asserted that the Centre was creating hurdles resulting in inconvenience to tribals in accessing to healthcare services. He said that if necessary, he would go to Delhi and discuss with the concerned authorities to get forest clearances as soon as possible.

He stated that the State government took up the works to provide connectivity to tribal habitations which were deprived of the basic facility. The minister instructed the authorities of the forest department to expedite the works without flouting Acts relating to the forest and environment. He told them to study ways to address the objections raised by the ministry of the forest and environment.

Meanwhile, the legislators brought inconveniences being faced by them to the notice of the minister and higher authorities of the forest department. They regretted that tribals, in particular, pregnant women dwelling in remote parts were undergoing nightmarish experiences due to lack of road facility to their habitations. They said that the permits of the NBC were severely delayed.

MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, G Vittal Reddy, Ajmeera Rekha Naik, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Athram Sakku, Rathod Bapu Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, MLC Dande Vittal, the forest department’s special officer Shanthi Kumar , Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal, PCCF (Production) Mohan Chandra Pargaien and many other officials were present.